Tiffiny Lewin Acquires 29,471 Shares of Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ) Stock

Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ – Get Free Report) insider Tiffiny Lewin purchased 29,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$24,460.93 ($14,560.08).
Trajan Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.69.
About Trajan Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trajan Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is Microsoft Stock Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Latest Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Trajan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trajan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.