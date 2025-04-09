Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 9,992,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 29,639,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.35.

Tilray Trading Up 16.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $497.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tilray by 4.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 715,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,677,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 107,530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,348,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 88,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Tilray by 1,079.7% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 281,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 257,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

