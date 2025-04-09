Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Timberland Bancorp makes up approximately 3.2% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 3.75% of Timberland Bancorp worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,643 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

TSBK stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

