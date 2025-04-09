Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.41), with a volume of 10821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.42).

Time Out Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.35. The firm has a market cap of £114.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.42, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Time Out Group Company Profile

Time Out Group is a global media and hospitality business that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city through its two divisions – Time Out Media and Time Out Market. Time Out launched in London in 1968 to help people discover the exciting new urban cultures that had started up all over the city – today it is the only global brand dedicated to city life.

Featured Articles

