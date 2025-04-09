Timothy (Tim) J. Cooper Acquires 8,500 Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Stock

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) J. Cooper purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £14,790 ($18,898.54).

NWF Group Stock Performance

NWF stock traded down GBX 3.99 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 170.52 ($2.18). 82,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,099. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.93. NWF Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 139.50 ($1.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 225 ($2.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22.

Get NWF Group alerts:

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 5.50 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. NWF Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NWF Group plc will post 17.4489796 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWF Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. NWF Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWF Group

About NWF Group

(Get Free Report)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.