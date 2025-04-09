Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Follow Today – April 6th

Southern, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, and Quanta Services are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks represent shares in companies that generate power from naturally replenishing sources like solar, wind, hydroelectric, or geothermal energy. These stocks offer investors the opportunity to participate in the growing shift toward sustainable energy solutions and benefit from the potential long-term growth driven by environmental policies and technological advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

SO traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,268,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,026. Southern has a 52-week low of $67.53 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 54,164,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,651,442. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $12.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.50. 2,086,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.21. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $227.11 and a 1 year high of $365.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Recommended Stories