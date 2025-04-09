Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TOU. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$78.50.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TOU

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$57.00 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$55.27 and a 12 month high of C$70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Oil

In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$66.63 per share, with a total value of C$66,630.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$67.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,575.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $883,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.