Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 398.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,373,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 32.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,246,000 after acquiring an additional 41,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $494,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,876.37. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $4,809,106.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,686,430.68. This trade represents a 15.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.