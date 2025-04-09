Traders Purchase Large Volume of New Gold Call Options (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,911 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 151% compared to the average daily volume of 4,345 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, New Street Research set a $3.90 target price on New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

NGD traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,361,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,094,088. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. New Gold has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,482,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,399 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,944,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after buying an additional 2,931,470 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in New Gold by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 4,147,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 2,782,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,146,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in New Gold by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,703,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

