Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Major Shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental Acquires 1,700 Shares

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,716.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,415,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,710,421.44. This represents a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 27th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $34,980.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 480 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $8,390.40.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 3,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $26,430.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 21,678 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,204.00.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $242.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 0.24. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors ( NYSE:TCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 6.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 0.6% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 68,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

