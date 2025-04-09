TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,500.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.97% from the stock’s current price.

TDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.78.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,229.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,337.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,326.41. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.81, for a total transaction of $53,832,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,138,354.85. This represents a 28.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total value of $25,344,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,337,899.18. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.