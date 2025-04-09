Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Here’s Why

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.25. 6,674,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 22,781,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Get Transocean alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RIG

Transocean Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,596 shares in the company, valued at $929,863.80. The trade was a 8.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 154.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.