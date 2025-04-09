Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 477.37 ($6.10) and last traded at GBX 480.40 ($6.14), with a volume of 1708442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505.55 ($6.46).

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 618.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 728.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 36.60 ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Travis Perkins had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Travis Perkins plc will post 59.251837 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Travis Perkins

About Travis Perkins

In related news, insider Duncan Cooper sold 5,238 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.49), for a total value of £26,609.04 ($34,000.82). 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

