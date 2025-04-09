Trek Financial LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOLF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 35,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 196,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WOLF shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Shares of WOLF opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $282.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.69. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $30.86.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.20). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

