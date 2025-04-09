Trek Financial LLC Sells 729 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Trek Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 58,069 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 39,336 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 61,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 912.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,940 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOCT opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

