Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,260 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.48% of Cryoport worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 1,366.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 406,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cryoport by 1,464.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 285,726 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1,286.1% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 147,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 58.7% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 214,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 79,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Cryoport Price Performance

Cryoport stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $247.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.81. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $19.00.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $29,059.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,359.71. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,830 shares of company stock valued at $118,353. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Profile

(Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.