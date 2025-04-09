Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.18 Million Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.21% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,932,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBSS opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $776.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.61. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $105.63.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 4.36%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

