Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,493 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,060 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.42% of Flushing Financial worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 64.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Flushing Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $87,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at $417,781.12. This represents a 17.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

FFIC stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $374.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Flushing Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently -87.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FFIC

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.