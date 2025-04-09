Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.33% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

NYSE MEG opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $49.97.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Further Reading

