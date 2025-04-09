Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.65 and last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 1348242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

TPH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3,491.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 61,690 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,380,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

