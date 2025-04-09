TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,559,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,315 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,975,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 992,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,994,000 after acquiring an additional 560,702 shares during the period. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.57 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.70 and a 200-day moving average of $156.39.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

