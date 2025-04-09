TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 262.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,523 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 135,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,344,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,806,547.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,745.02. The trade was a 32.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KO opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.59%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

