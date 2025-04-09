TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2025

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 262.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,523 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 135,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,344,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,806,547.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,745.02. The trade was a 32.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KO opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.59%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.