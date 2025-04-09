TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.69 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 83,554 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 416.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 127,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 102,521 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1,106.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,619,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

