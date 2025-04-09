TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $513,000 Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GCOW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 402,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

