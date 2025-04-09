TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 3.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $29,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $166.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.30. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

