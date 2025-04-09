TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 3,638 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $168.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.25 and a twelve month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.