TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes $799,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,297,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,220,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,209,000 after acquiring an additional 115,749 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,899,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,379,000 after purchasing an additional 634,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.