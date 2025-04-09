Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 25.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 72,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 267,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 278,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 62.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Raymond James lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

