TSE:BNS FY2025 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.94. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2026 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Accountability Research set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities set a C$81.00 price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$76.09.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$63.56 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$60.68 and a 52 week high of C$80.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.41. The company has a market cap of C$77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.00%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

