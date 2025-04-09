TSE:ERE FY2026 EPS Estimate Lowered by Ventum Cap Mkts

European Commercial REIT (TSE:EREFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research report issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07.

Separately, TD Securities cut European Commercial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

