TSE:ERE FY2026 EPS Estimate Lowered by Ventum Cap Mkts

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research report issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07.

Get European Commercial REIT alerts:

Separately, TD Securities cut European Commercial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

European Commercial REIT Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.