Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 1,746,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,988,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Tuya Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.

Tuya Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Tuya’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Tuya by 2,493.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 691,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 664,982 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 204.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tuya by 3.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Tuya by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 350,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 132,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

