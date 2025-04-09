Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $416.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

