Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $21,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $528,465,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,991.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,486,000 after acquiring an additional 524,259 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,369,000 after acquiring an additional 275,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.25.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $520.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $593.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $596.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.80 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 85.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,073.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

