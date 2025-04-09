U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on USPH. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barrington Research cut their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on USPH

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 7.1 %

USPH traded up $4.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.59. 184,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $62.77 and a one year high of $108.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,564.48. This trade represents a 19.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,886,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 260,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after buying an additional 149,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,522,000 after buying an additional 99,244 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 839,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,459,000 after acquiring an additional 72,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $6,240,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.