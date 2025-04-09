Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBSFY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Ubisoft Entertainment Price Performance

About Ubisoft Entertainment

UBSFY opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

