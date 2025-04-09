UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $21.00 to $13.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE DK traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. 587,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,371. Delek US has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $755.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares in the company, valued at $673,190.60. The trade was a 6.04 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after buying an additional 223,110 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Delek US by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 42,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,065,000 after purchasing an additional 508,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

