UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $178.26 and last traded at $179.00, with a volume of 5965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UFPT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.57.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.45. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $144.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 million.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at $407,711.85. This represents a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 576,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,007,000 after acquiring an additional 156,142 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,395,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,808,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,625,000 after buying an additional 63,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 508.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after buying an additional 57,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

