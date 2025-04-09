UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CAO Hitesh Ramani Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,739.29. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE PATH opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PATH. Barclays dropped their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in UiPath by 198.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

