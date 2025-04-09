Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.46 and last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 206071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RARE. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $72,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,227.60. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $253,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at $11,166,519.80. This represents a 2.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $40,463,000. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,105,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,493,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,173,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,375,000 after acquiring an additional 653,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,182,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,764,000 after acquiring an additional 529,217 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

