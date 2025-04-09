Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever stock opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

