Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 0.20% of Unisys worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Unisys had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UIS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

