United States Steel (NYSE:X) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 9935106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on X. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 3,871.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,330 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in United States Steel by 45.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $8,758,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 216,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

