Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 8% – Time to Buy?

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.09 and last traded at $37.60. 4,878,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 6,428,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPST. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Upstart from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.39.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 12,007 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $948,793.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,006,599 shares in the company, valued at $79,541,452.98. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $2,608,354.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,838.80. The trade was a 42.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,062 shares of company stock worth $5,247,182. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Upstart by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 5.1% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

