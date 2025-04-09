US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stake Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,196,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,792 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.66% of US Foods worth $417,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in US Foods by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 109,747 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in US Foods by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research raised US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

US Foods Stock Performance

USFD opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In related news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

