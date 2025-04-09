VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.50, but opened at $52.87. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 1,790,471 shares changing hands.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,968,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,924,000 after purchasing an additional 663,924 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,468,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,518,000 after buying an additional 59,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,785,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,336,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,484,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,481,000 after buying an additional 229,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 964,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,223,000 after acquiring an additional 140,026 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

