Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.2935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

