Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.6% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $329.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $429.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

