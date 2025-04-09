Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 573.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $329.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $326.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.71.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

