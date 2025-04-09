Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.7% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.16. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $76.33.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

