Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $209.64 and last traded at $210.07, with a volume of 66602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.56.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.4516 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- About the Markup Calculator
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.