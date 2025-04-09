Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $209.64 and last traded at $210.07, with a volume of 66602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.4516 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

